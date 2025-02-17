MARYLAND - A proposal in the Maryland legislature could broaden the ability for residents to change the sex marker on their birth certificates, adding an option beyond male or female.
The Birth Certificate Modernization Act would introduce an “X” designation for transgender and nonbinary individuals. While Marylanders can already change the sex marker on their birth certificates, the bill would codify those protections and remove the requirement for medical documentation to make the change. It would also ensure that documents do not indicate whether a person has previously changed their sex marker.
The legislation allows minors to change their sex marker with parental approval.
Supporters say the bill is an important step toward recognition and inclusion.
“People need to realize that we evolve, we change, we grow, and hopefully those markers will reflect that,” said Mark Delancey, a member of Salisbury PFLAG, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.
However, some lawmakers oppose the measure, arguing that it is a distraction from more pressing issues.
“I don't know why we'd be focused on this piece of legislation,” said state Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, a Republican representing the Eastern Shore. “Right now, I’m hearing from hundreds of constituents. They want us focused on resolving Maryland’s budget crisis. They want us focused on Maryland’s energy crisis.”
Carozza also expressed concern that the bill could create complications for the Maryland Department of Health.
“I believe that this could cause even more confusion,” she said. “I don’t want the Maryland Department of Health focused on the gender X birth certificate. I want the Department of Health focused on the fentanyl crisis and the other health priorities we have in the state of Maryland.”
The bill is currently in committee in both the Maryland House and Senate. A similar measure was introduced last year but did not pass.