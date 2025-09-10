MARYLAND - The Maryland Board of Public Works approved $150,000 today to go towards the acquisition, planning, and construction of a new Diakonia campus, according to Senator Mary Beth Carozza.
"Diakonia is a leader in helping the most vulnerable in our Shore community," said Senator Carozza, who represents Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Officials say the funding will build multi-unit long-term and transitional affordable rental housing, a new community thrift store, consolidate office space, and expand their food pantry.
Diakonia is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides services to homeless people, including shelter, food, clothing, and programs "to help the unhoused rebuild their lives," according to Carozza's statement.
Officials say Maryland is currently facing a housing shortage that has led to a severe lack of affordable units on the Lower Eastern Shore. They say at least 40% of the population on the lower shore falls below the household survival budget - which is blank - and is at risk of becoming homeless.