OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW), headed by Governor Wes Moore, has granted approval of a tidal wetlands license to allow US Wind to construct a pier on the Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City.
At a BPW meeting Wednesday, November 20th, the three-person board approved US Wind’s application for the license to reconstruct a 353 foot concrete pier and 383 feet of steel bulkhead as part of US Wind’s proposed Operation and Maintenance Facility in the West Ocean City Harbor.
According to the BPW’s agenda, the application’s approval was previously recommended by the Maryland Department of Environment and the Wetlands Administrator.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and State Senator Mary Beth Carozza were among numerous Worcester County residents and stakeholders who voiced their opposition to the proposed pier at the meeting, arguing the project would have sweeping negative impacts on Ocean City and the Worcester County economy as a whole. Opponents contended Ocean City’s seafood, real estate, and tourism industries would especially be affected.
"I think we really did a good job outlining what a dramatic affect this approval will have eventually on Ocean City, on West Ocean City, on our waterman," said Meehan.
Following numerous speakers voicing their concerns, the BPW, composed of Governor Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman, voted to approve the permit application. The BPW maintained the approval was not for US Wind’s Operation and Maintenance Facility, only for the pier. Comptroller Lierman argued much of the opposition was focused not on the construction of the pier but instead its proposed use by US Wind, which was not under consideration and was not grounds to deny the application.
"Tourism dollars that have come in, or what's going to happen further out in the ocean if they build these turbines, none of that comes into your evaluation, because of legal precedent, isn't that correct?" said Lierman, addressing Maryland's Wetlands Administrator William Morgante.
Governor Moore agreed with Lierman’s assessment.
“This is a complex issue,” Moore said before the vote. “It’s challenging. While we understand the parameters of a decision taking place today, we also understand there’s lots more work.”
“Just know your voices were heard loud and clear,” Moore added, addressing the opposition from Worcester County.