SALISBURY, Md. – Starting Oct. 1, Maryland boaters will pay more to title and register their vessels as the first fee increases in more than four decades take effect.
The two-year registration fee will rise from $24 to $70. The cost of a certificate of title will jump from $2 to $20, while the state’s use sticker will increase from $10 to $70.
Lawmakers approved the changes in April, citing the rising costs of administering titles and registrations, which have not been adjusted since 1983. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the new amounts were based on inflation, with the $70 registration fee rounded down from an inflation-adjusted calculation of about $73.
Additional revenue is intended to support the state’s Waterway Improvement Fund. That program will now offer fully funded projects up to $500,000, doubling the previous cap. It will also expand support for small-scale waterway improvements and boating access across Maryland.
Some boaters say they are frustrated by the sharp increase.
“I’m not in favor of any of it. I think that Wes Moore spent all our money, and now he’s trying to find ways to nickel and dime us forever,” said Allen Willey of Vienna. “I didn’t budget for all these things to go up.”
Others are concerned about how effectively the new money will be used.
“Where’s the money going for one, and for two- is it going to benefit us as fishermen or boat owners to help out the community? That’s perfectly fine,” said David Fields of Ocean City. “But if it’s just to raise their prices so they get more money for funding, doesn’t make any sense to me.”
For some retirees, the hike poses a financial strain.
“I’m retired, I got a small income. I’m going to have to be more careful, more frugal. It could stop me from doing things, absolutely,” said Mark Robbins.
Along with the higher registration and title costs, boaters will see a new voluntary $12 registration option for non-motorized vessels such as canoes and kayaks. State officials say that system will help Natural Resources Police identify owners if boats become loose during flooding or other emergencies.
Lawmakers maintain that the additional revenue will allow the agency to stop pulling money from other sources and instead dedicate more funding to ramps, dredging and boating facilities statewide.
The new law takes effect Wednesday.