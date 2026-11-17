MARYLAND – Maryland's Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Nov. 24, with a split schedule running through late January.
The first portion of the season runs Nov. 24-27. Hunting will then resume Dec. 15 and continue through Jan. 30, 2027.
The daily bag limit is two geese in Maryland's Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Zone. The possession limit is six geese.
Hunters can find information about season dates, regulations and license requirements on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.
Licenses, stamps and permits can be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a DNR service center or through one of more than 250 sport license agents statewide.
Information about public land hunting opportunities is also available through the state's hunting regulations website.
Hunters with questions can contact the DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.