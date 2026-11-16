SALISBURY, Md. — Multiple fire companies battled a three-alarm fire at an autobody shop on Martin Street in Salisbury Monday afternoon.
The fire started at Patriot Auto Recycling, formerly S&W Auto Body Shop, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Smoke from the fire was reported to be visible for miles when the fire was burning. WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead as crews worked to bring it under control.
Salisbury Fire Department says one firefighter was taken to TidalHealth with non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released. They say no one else was hurt.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the cause of the fire was accidental. They say an employee was working on a vehicle's fuel system in the car bay, which ignited the flames.
It took 90 firefighters two hours to control.
Officials estimate total damages to be $750,000.
Delmarva Power says they turned off power around Martin Street at the request of first responders so crews could safely respond to the fire. They add the fire was not related to Delmarva Power equipment. They say power has been restored to those customers, after officials confirmed it was safe.