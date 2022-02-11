BERLIN, Md. - Superbowl Sunday is the biggest event of the year for sports bettors and casinos in Maryland are gearing up for the big game now that sports betting is legal in the state. After over a month in operation sports gambling has already generated over $1 million in tax revenue. Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin says this weekend could be one of the biggest.
“The Superbowl is the crowning event on the sports wagering horizon and if you believe any of the estimates going out there, billions of dollars will be wagered this weekend. So we are anxious to see what the results are and of course are very pleased Marylanders have a chance to bet and participate in the Superbowl this weekend,” Martin said.
Jody Wright says she may put money on the game to make it more interesting, especially since Ocean Downs Casino is much closer to her than any casinos in Delaware.
“I never would have gone to Harrington I wouldn't have made that drive I like to enjoy the game a little bit more, but it wouldn't be something I have the time or conviction to do but now that I can go right down the road and place a little bet and make it a little more fun I will likely do that,” Wright said.
Martin says 85 to 90 percent of sports wagering is conducted on mobile devices, but it is still months away. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) is the entity that will award mobile gaming licenses. That commission has requested a new disparity study before they set the rules and regulations for mobile gaming, and that study is not finished yet. So there is no time table right now for when the mobile licensing process could start in Maryland.
“The reality is by the time we get regulations in place and get things set up and begin taking applications for those licenses we may be closer to the 2022 football season so look for us closer to labor day to have an update on mobile wagering,” Martin said.
For players who can not make it to the casino before Sunday, live bets are an option in some Maryland casinos.