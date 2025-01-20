COASTAL BAYS
By Lisa Bryant

MARYLAND - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) and National Estuary Programs are asking the public to review and provide input on a new 10-year Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan.

MCBP says the Environmental Protection Agency requires them to revise the plan every decade. 

“Guided by our Comprehensive Conservation & Management Plan, we have worked collaboratively to set ambitious goals, measure progress, and implement effective conservation strategies,” MCBP leadership said, introducing the proposed plan. 

MCBP says their staff, collaborative partners, and stakeholders, and the public have already offered input shaping the new proposed plan, which they are presenting for further review and comment. 

The plan’s draft can be found here

Those who wish to comment on the draft document can submit their input through Friday, February 28th. Comments should be sent as a Microsoft Word attachment or in the body of an email to Steve Farr

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023.

