Maryland Coastal Bays Program to Unveil New Ocean City Boardwalk Exhibit

OCEAN CITY, MD– The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) announced plans to unveil a new boardwalk exhibit this summer.
The display will be located in the enclosed space owned by the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum at the southern end of the boardwalk, according to MCBP.
The year-round exhibit will feature a 16-foot wrap-around mural of the Coastal Bays estuary, currently being painted by local artist Leslie Belloso, according to a press release. It will also include 3D models of marsh plants and wildlife.
MCPB says interpretive signage will draw attention to the display and QR codes will connect its visitors to interactive online elements, including audio in English and Spanish. The program says these web elements will allow continued learning away from the boardwalk.
The exhibit is slated to be revealed this summer, and MCBP says it will be on display for years to come.