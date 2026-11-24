MARYLAND – Maryland's two-week firearms hunting season for white-tailed and sika deer opens Saturday, Nov. 28, and runs through Dec. 12.
The season includes hunting opportunities on certain Sundays in all but three Maryland counties. The additional days give hunters more opportunities to participate in managing the state's deer population.
Hunters are reminded that bag limits and antler restrictions vary. Under the state's antler-point restriction, hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer each year that does not have at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer harvested must meet that requirement. Junior hunters and apprentice license holders ages 16 and younger are exempt.
Maryland also requires hunters and their companions to wear fluorescent orange or pink during firearms season. Acceptable options include a solid-colored cap, a vest or jacket with at least 250 square inches of fluorescent material on both the front and back, or qualifying camouflage fluorescent clothing worn above the waist.
New this year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has also established regulations for drone use. Drones may be used to locate and recover wounded or dead game, but cannot be used to hunt, trap or pursue wildlife. Hunters must contact Natural Resources Police at 800-628-9944 before and after using a drone to search for a wounded or dead animal.
Hunters pursuing sika deer must also purchase a separate sika hunting stamp.
Hunting licenses and stamps are available through the MD Outdoors licensing system and mobile app, at participating licensing agents or by calling 866-344-8889.
The department also encourages hunters to donate harvested deer to food banks. Hunters who pay to process a deer and donate the venison may qualify for a state tax credit.
More information about season dates, bag limits and regulations is available in the2026-2027 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.