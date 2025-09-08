MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Agriculture's Animal Waste Technology Fund is accepting grant proposals for its fiscal year 2026 grant cycle.
“Innovation and technology open doors for farmers who want to reduce the environmental risks associated with animal waste while enhancing its use as a natural fertilizer, soil amendment, and potential energy source,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks.
Interested applicants should send a letter of intent to the department by Oct. 17, 2025. The department says they will evaluate submissions with the Annual Waste Technology Evaluation Committee. Grants that are positively received will be asked to submit full grant proposals by Dec. 23, 2025.
The departments defines animal waste as: "any waste stream generated by on-farm animals or through an animal production process involving Maryland livestock."
They say eligible projects should demonstrate the potential to:
- Enhance public health and environmental well-being.
- Offer alternative waste management solutions for the agricultural sector
- Have a positive economic development impact in the state.
Officials say Maryland's Animal Waste Technology Fund has approximately $750,000 to invest in innovative technologies in their fiscal year 2026. Funding support is provided by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.
The Animal Waste Technology Fund was established in 2013.