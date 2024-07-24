MARYLAND – Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced $21.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2025, including $10.8 million going toward communities on Delmarva.
The funds are derived from the state’s one-time 5% boat registration excise tax – and will go toward public boating access facilities, public waterway dredging and emergency vessels and equipment for first responders.
Projects on Delmarva include:
Caroline County
Choptank Marina – $1.35 million for seawall and marina restoration
Crouse Park – $25,000 for bulkhead renovation
Martinak State Park – $950,000 for channel dredging and material placement site rehabilitation
Tuckahoe State Park – $225,000 for boat ramp replacement
Dorchester County
Back Creek – $50,000 for marina renovation
Jenkins Creek – $62,500 for dredging and beneficial reuse of materials
Langrells Island Boat Ramp – $100,000 for replacement and dredging
Lodgecliffe Canal – $37,500 for dredging and beneficial use of materials
Trenton Street Boat Ramp – $250,000 for phase 1 of site improvements
Tylers Cove Marina – $250,000 for phase 2 improvements
Somerset County
Crisfield Depot – $250,000 for pier and walkway replacement
Deal Island– $100,000 for upper thoroughfare dredging
Ewell County Dock – $50,000 for repairs
Janes Island State Park – $1 million for boat ramp repairs and transient slip improvements
Janes Island State Park Marina – $500,000 for dredging, dredge material placement and site repair
Flat Cap Beach (Janes Island State Park) – $65,000 for pier renovation
Somers Cove Marina – $2 million for bulkhead replacement and site improvements
St. Peters Creek – $250,000 for county dock and bulkhead rehabilitation
Tylerton Harbor (Smith Island) – $75,000 for breakwater improvements
Talbot County
Skipton Landing – $150,000 for reconstruction
New Bridge Landing – $25,000 for improvements
Wicomico County
Cedar Hill and Bivalve – $50,000 for channel and marina dredging
Cedar Hill Boat Ramp – $60,000 for renovation
Leonards Mill Park Boat Ramp – $60,000 for replacement
Nanticoke Harbor – $925,000 for dredging
Worcester County
Assateague State Park Boat Ramp – $125,000 for repairs and comfort station renovations
Little Salisbury Park – $150,000 for channel dredging
Natural Resources Police Area 1 Marine Facility – $500,000 for bulkhead replacement
Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn Landing – $125,000 for boat ramp replacement
Pocomoke River State Park, Shad Landing – $1.2 million for marina and boat ramp replacement and service building renovations
Stockton Volunteer Fire Department – $80,000 for a new rescue vessel
Queen Anne’s County
Kent Narrows Landing – $75,000 for bulkhead replacement and repairs
Muddy Creek – $350,000 for dredging
The FY26 Waterway Improvement Fund also includes funding for the following statewide projects:
Maryland Clean Vessel Act – $155,155 for the Pumpout Grant Program Match
Natural Resources Police – $260,000 for a new rescue and patrol vessel
DNR – $500,000 for the Abandoned Vessel Program and a new recovery vessel for debris
State Match for Federal Boating Access Grants – $250,000
Statewide Emergency Dredging, Navigation, and Facility Needs – $1.16 million
DNR is now accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2026 through its online Grants Gateway.