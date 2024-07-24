Somers Cove Marina
By Lisa Bryant

MARYLAND – Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced $21.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2025, including $10.8 million going toward communities on Delmarva.

The funds are derived from the state’s one-time 5% boat registration excise tax – and will go toward public boating access facilities, public waterway dredging and emergency vessels and equipment for first responders. 

Projects on Delmarva include:

Caroline County

  • Choptank Marina – $1.35 million for seawall and marina restoration

  • Crouse Park – $25,000 for bulkhead renovation

  • Martinak State Park – $950,000 for channel dredging and material placement site rehabilitation

  • Tuckahoe State Park – $225,000 for boat ramp replacement

Dorchester County

  • Back Creek – $50,000 for marina renovation

  • Jenkins Creek – $62,500 for dredging and beneficial reuse of materials

  • Langrells Island Boat Ramp – $100,000 for replacement and dredging

  • Lodgecliffe Canal – $37,500 for dredging and beneficial use of materials

  • Trenton Street Boat Ramp – $250,000 for phase 1 of site improvements

  • Tylers Cove Marina – $250,000 for phase 2 improvements

Somerset County

  • Crisfield Depot – $250,000 for pier and walkway replacement 

  • Deal Island– $100,000 for upper thoroughfare dredging
    Ewell County Dock – $50,000 for repairs

  • Janes Island State Park – $1 million for boat ramp repairs and transient slip improvements

  • Janes Island State Park Marina – $500,000 for dredging, dredge material placement and site repair

  • Flat Cap Beach (Janes Island State Park) – $65,000 for pier renovation

  • Somers Cove Marina – $2 million for bulkhead replacement and site improvements

  • St. Peters Creek – $250,000 for county dock and bulkhead rehabilitation

  • Tylerton Harbor (Smith Island) – $75,000 for breakwater improvements

Talbot County

  • Skipton Landing – $150,000 for reconstruction

  • New Bridge Landing – $25,000 for improvements

Wicomico County

  • Cedar Hill and Bivalve – $50,000 for channel and marina dredging

  • Cedar Hill Boat Ramp – $60,000 for renovation

  • Leonards Mill Park Boat Ramp – $60,000 for replacement

  • Nanticoke Harbor – $925,000 for dredging

Worcester County

  • Assateague State Park Boat Ramp – $125,000 for repairs and comfort station renovations

  • Little Salisbury Park – $150,000 for channel dredging

  • Natural Resources Police Area 1 Marine Facility – $500,000 for bulkhead replacement

  • Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn Landing – $125,000 for boat ramp replacement

  • Pocomoke River State Park, Shad Landing – $1.2 million for marina and boat ramp replacement and service building renovations

  • Stockton Volunteer Fire Department – $80,000 for a new rescue vessel

Queen Anne’s County

  • Kent Narrows Landing – $75,000 for bulkhead replacement and repairs

  • Muddy Creek – $350,000 for dredging

The FY26 Waterway Improvement Fund also includes funding for the following statewide projects:

  • Maryland Clean Vessel Act – $155,155 for the Pumpout Grant Program Match

  • Natural Resources Police – $260,000 for a new rescue and patrol vessel

  • DNR – $500,000 for the Abandoned Vessel Program and a new recovery vessel for debris 

  • State Match for Federal Boating Access Grants – $250,000

  • Statewide Emergency Dredging, Navigation, and Facility Needs – $1.16 million

DNR is now accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2026 through its online Grants Gateway.