MARYLAND – Maryland commercial watermen can now renew their fishing licenses online for the first time.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has added commercial license renewals to its MD Outdoors licensing system, allowing eligible license holders to complete the process without visiting a service center.
The new online option is available only for renewing existing commercial licenses and permits. New licenses, transfers and oyster tag requests must still be handled through a DNR Licensing Service Center.
Watermen with striped bass tag fees or nonresident surcharges must pay those charges online before completing their renewal.
Officials say in-person, mail and email renewal options remain available. A $50 late fee will apply to renewals completed after Sept. 1.
More information and step-by-step renewal instructions are available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.