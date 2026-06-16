MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking charter boat captains and fishing guides to participate in a new program aimed at removing invasive blue catfish from the Chesapeake Bay while supporting the state's charter fishing industry.
Through the Reel in the Blues Bonanza, DNR will reimburse participating captains and guides up to $1,500 per trip to take winners of a statewide blue catfish fishing giveaway on chartered excursions during the summer and fall of 2026.
Captains and guides interested in participating must submit an interest form by June 22.
The program is designed to encourage the harvest of blue catfish, an invasive species that has spread throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed and poses a threat to native fish populations and ecosystems.
Beginning June 24, DNR will open a public giveaway for free blue catfish charter trips. Residents selected through a random drawing will receive a list of participating captains and guides and will contact operators directly to schedule trips.
DNR will reimburse qualified captains and guides within 30 days of completing a trip. The reimbursement covers the charter cost and includes a tip for mates, potentially exceeding the normal price of a guided fishing excursion.
To qualify, participants must have a Maryland Waterman ID number, report harvests electronically through the Fisheries and Cooperative Atlantic States Electronic Reporting System (FACTS), and, if operating as a captain, possess a valid U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential.
Blue catfish are known for their rapid reproduction and aggressive feeding habits. The species can consume a wide variety of native fish and other aquatic organisms, including species important to Maryland's recreational and commercial fisheries.
The giveaway is part of a broader DNR effort to reduce invasive catfish populations. Other initiatives include collecting harvest data through charter trips, supporting invasive species fishing tournaments and working with stakeholders and partner agencies to increase removals.
Maryland anglers with the appropriate fishing license may harvest blue catfish year-round, as there is no recreational season or possession limit for the species.
DNR said similar opportunities could continue through 2027 and 2028, depending on funding and participation levels. The department plans to evaluate the pilot program's success using measures such as participation rates, blue catfish harvest totals, customer satisfaction and feedback from captains and guides.