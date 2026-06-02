The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released the 2026 shooter qualification session schedule for hunters planning to participate in managed deer hunts this fall and winter.
Many of Maryland’s managed deer hunts require hunters to obtain a Shooter Qualification Card before participating. Hunters can begin the process by attending a qualification session and completing a proficiency test.
According to DNR, at least 27 shooting qualification sessions will be held at 11 locations across the state from June through December. Additional sessions may be offered by reservation.
Hunters are encouraged to check details before attending, as some sessions require appointments and may charge a small fee to cover expenses. Certain locations also require participants to bring a photo ID along with eye and hearing protection.
Managed deer hunts are organized efforts designed to reduce deer populations in urban, suburban and select public land areas where overpopulation can damage local ecosystems through over-browsing. DNR says the hunts are closely controlled and remain a safe and effective wildlife management tool.
Many managed hunts use a lottery system to select participants. Lottery deadlines and additional information are available through the DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service website. The department says it will continue updating the online shooter qualification calendar as more events are added.