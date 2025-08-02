MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has launched a new mobile app aimed at providing outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and anglers with resources.
The new mobile app, "MD Outdoors", will replace the current "AccessDNR App". Users are encouraged to uninstall the previous app because it will no longer be supported.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, MD Outdoors integrates a new and improved licensing system, allowing users to easily purchase hunting and fishing licenses, permits, and boat and off-road vehicle registration renewals.
DNR officials say there is also access to the following:
Maps and directions to Maryland State Parks, trails, Wildlife Management Areas, boat launches and water access sites
Maryland State Parks’ activities and amenities by location
Hunting season information by date
An option for hunters to report their harvest directly to DNR
A location-based sunrise/sunset display
Maryland fish and shellfish identifier
Tide time tables and state fish record information
Hunting, fishing and boating regulation guides