new md dnr app

Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has launched a new mobile app aimed at providing outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and anglers with resources. 

The new mobile app, "MD Outdoors", will replace the current "AccessDNR App". Users are encouraged to uninstall the previous app because it will no longer be supported.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, MD Outdoors integrates a new and improved licensing system, allowing users to easily purchase hunting and fishing licenses, permits, and boat and off-road vehicle registration renewals. 

DNR officials say there is also access to the following: 

  • Maps and directions to Maryland State Parks, trails, Wildlife Management Areas, boat launches and water access sites

  • Maryland State Parks’ activities and amenities by location

  • Hunting season information by date

  • An option for hunters to report their harvest directly to DNR

  • A location-based sunrise/sunset display

  • Maryland fish and shellfish identifier

  • Tide time tables and state fish record information

  • Hunting, fishing and boating regulation guides

New Maryland DNR app

Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you