CRISFIELD, CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The historic tall ship Maryland Dove is paying Delmarva a visit as it sets course for both Crisfield and Cambridge.
Maryland Dove, based on a 17th century trading ship that sailed to Maryland from the Isle of Wight in 1634 and navigated the shallow waterways of the coast while the first colony was established..
Construction of today’s recreated ship began in 2019 here on the Eastern Shore and launched to 2022. The overall length is 84 feet with its main mast towering at 64 feet. It is owned by the state of Maryland and both maintained and operated by the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission.
Free tours are set to be offered to the public while the Maryland Dove is docked in both cities. The ship is set to arrive in Crisfield this Friday, September 1st, and dock there for three days through Sunday.
The Dove is then expected to arrive in Cambridge on Thursday, September 7th and stay through Saturday, September 9th.
The Dove’s previously planned visit to Cambridge earlier this summer was canceled due to the crew falling ill with COVID.
More information, including tour hours, can be found on the ship’s website.