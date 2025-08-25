MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says they are drafting legislation to allow e-bikes to be ridden on state bike trails, where they are currently banned.
They say the legislation will allow electric bikes of Class 1 and 3 only to be used on state trails where bikes are already allowed. The department says exceptions will be made for trails that were designed for specific users, like pedestrians or habitat protection.
The department says electric bikes have been treated the same as cars in state parks, only being allowed on roads and parking lots. They say they are looking to respond to the national increase in e-bike sales.
“This e-bike policy will help even more people enjoy Maryland’s multi-use trails,” said Director of the Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation Sandi Olek.
Class 1 and 3 e-bikes are pedal assist e-bikes, which means the electric assist function will not activate unless the user is pedaling. These bikes also stop providing assistance when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour.
The department outlines that the only class 2 e-bikes that will be allowed on trails is an adaptive e-bike. Under the proposed regulation, an adaptive electric bicycle is “a bicycle designed with a specialized mobility device for use by individuals with physical disabilities or mobility challenges and that may be customized with one or more of the following adaptive features: (a) Hand-cycles; (b) Three-wheeled designs for stability; (c) Reinforced frames; (d) Adaptive seating; or (e) Specialized controls.”
Class 1 and 3 e-bikes are currently allowed on the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail and the Western Maryland Rail Trail, but are not allowed on all other trails.
The Department will be accepting public comments through September 22, and will consider the feedback before adopting its final regulation.