MARYLAND. -- Drivers on the Eastern Shore could soon be paying even more at the pump. It's possible the state raises its gas tax, currently set at $0.46, on July 1.
The state’s gas tax is reevaluated each year using a formula tied to inflation, the consumer price index and Maryland’s sales and use tax. Simply put, if inflation and gas prices remain high, there is a strong possibility the state’s gas tax could increase in a few months.
That possibility has some Eastern Shore lawmakers concerned and many drivers frustrated.
"I would appreciate if they went down a little bit," said Elizabeth Trehey.
"Well, nobody likes higher gas prices," added Carol Frankowski.
If Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman decides to increase the gas tax based on the state’s formula, drivers say the timing could not be worse.
"It’s going to hurt a lot," said Sandy Hall.
"Higher gas prices is certainly not a pleasant thought," added Paul Gross.
While it remains unclear whether the gas tax will actually increase, Del. Wayne Hartman (R - District 38C) said he is not optimistic that prices will stay the same.
"The way the system is set up, the higher inflation is, the higher the cost of gas is, the higher, the larger the increase is going to be," Hartman said. "And it’s just, you know, it’s at the worst time."
Hartman said Maryland Republicans are prepared to revisit a proposal for a 30-day gas tax holiday.
A nearly identical proposal was rejected in March after Democrats raised concerns that suspending the gas tax would cost Maryland’s Transportation Trust Fund — which is funded by the gas tax — more than $100 million.
Hartman argues that concern should no longer stand in the way.
"There’s extra money in the budget that we could backfill it with, so, we can negate that argument completely," Hartman said.
Hartman said there is also a possibility that Maryland lawmakers convene for a special session to address redistricting issues. If that happens, he said Republicans would once again introduce legislation for a temporary gas tax holiday.