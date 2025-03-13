Burn Ban

SOMERSET CO., MD - Somerset and Dorchester Counties announced temporary bans on outdoor burning on March 13 as drought conditions persist on Delmarva.

In Somerset County, officials say the burn ban is in effect until further notice and applies to campfires, bonfires, fireworks, foliage burning, and trash burning. 

In Dorchester County, officials say there are exceptions for gas grills or fires pits and certain supervised burns.

Nearly all of the Eastern Shore, remains in a moderate drought as of March 11, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The ban does not apply to contained barbecue or charcoal grills.

Just this week, Delaware officials warned neighbors of elevated wildfire risks due to the dry conditions. 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's New Leader.

Recommended for you