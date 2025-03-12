DELAWARE - State and local officials are warning Delaware residents of an increased wildfire risk as dry conditions, high winds, and low humidity continue to fuel fire outbreaks across the state.
The Delaware Forest Service is urging residents to refrain from outdoor burning, citing a surge in wildfires in all three counties. From November 2024 through February 2025, the state has reported more than 420 outdoor fires, a sharp rise from previous years.
“In the last three months of 2024, we responded to more fires than we did the previous year, and so far, 2025 is starting off exactly the same,” said Delaware Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper. “Just the trend is just continuing to increase; it's that stacking effect of the persistent drought on top of what is normally our regular seasonal fire season.”
Fire officials say the drought conditions have made wildfires more intense. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 46.4% of Delaware is in a moderate drought, while 53.6% is experiencing severe drought conditions.
In response, fire departments across the state, like the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, have been answering the call more and more.
“We have seen an uptick in the quantity of those types of fires simply because spring is here, warmer weather's here, people are wanting to get out and clean their yard, and their brush fires or their controlled burn fires end up getting out of control,” said Indian River Fire President Patrick Miller.
The Delaware Forest Service is also advising residents to take preventative measures to protect their homes, such as clearing dead leaves, trimming trees, and creating defensible space around properties. Officials warn that the peak wildfire season—mid-April to early May—has yet to arrive, and conditions are likely to worsen unless the drought cycle breaks.
You can find out more here.