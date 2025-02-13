Annapolis, Md. - Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is enlisting the help of charter boat captains and commercial watermen in a new effort to control the growing population of invasive blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay.
The pilot program aims to reduce the number of the non-native species, which has been rapidly expanding and preying on native marine life, including crabs, rockfish, white perch, and oysters.
"We want as many of these guys out of the water as possible," said Branson Williams, the DNR’s invasive fish program manager.
According to the DNR, blue catfish have no natural predators in the bay and are significantly impacting local ecosystems. Williams noted that many anglers catch more catfish than they wish to keep, leading to the fish being released back into the water.
"We're seeing more catfish now than we have in the past," Williams said. "A lot of times, people go out on charter trips, and they catch catfish. And they catch more than they want to keep, so a lot of those excess fish get released."
Under the new program, charter captains will have the option to keep and sell the catfish caught on their trips instead of releasing them.
"As a guest, a lot doesn't change on your end," Williams said. "You know, instead of the fish that you don't want, the captain has the option to keep that fish and sell them at the end of the day."
Charter boat captain and commercial waterman Fred Pomeroy supports the initiative but remains undecided on whether to participate.
"Well, you know, I'm a charter boat captain, but I'm primarily a commercial waterman—crab and oyster—and what I've noticed is since the blue catfish got so plentiful in the bay, our crab catches are going down," Pomeroy said. "There seems to be a correlation. I see it as an opportunity, and I think any option is good. It should benefit at least a few people, and it should get rid of some catfish, so it could be a win-win."
The DNR is encouraging as many charter captains as possible to participate. To be eligible, captains must hold one of a few specific unlimited fish licenses and be Coast Guard-certified.
In addition to the charter boat initiative, the department is introducing a trotline program for interested fishermen. Officials are considering easing regulations that currently prohibit finfish trotlines, a common method used to catch blue catfish. If approved, a limited number of harvesters would be able to take part south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge
State officials say both efforts are steps toward protecting the Chesapeake Bay’s native species from this growing invasion.