MARYLAND - Maryland is extending the Chesapeake Bay commercial blue crab season by four days after the Thanksgiving nor'easter.
The season will now run through Friday, Dec. 4, to give watermen time to retrieve gear affected by the storm.
"We hope this extension will provide the extra time needed to complete the season safely,” said DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz.
All other commercial crab harvesting regulations are still in effect.
"This is a great example of the Eastern Shore Delegation, our watermen, and the administration working collaboratively to find a common-sense solution," said State Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey. "We appreciate the Governor’s willingness to extend the crab season, recognizing the significant challenges our watermen have faced following the recent storm and providing them additional time to recover their displaced crab pots."