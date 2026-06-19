BERLIN, Md. - A long-running Maryland firefighting tradition is moving to downtown Berlin this weekend.
The Maryland State Firefighters Association parade, which had been held in Ocean City for years, is scheduled for Saturday afternoon on Main Street. The move comes as organizers try to make the event easier for fire companies, families and spectators to attend.
David Fitzgerald, president of the Berlin Fire Company, said the local department is proud to help host the statewide event.
“Berlin Fire Company has been here for over 100 years, and we are proud to be a partner with the Maryland State Fire Association to have this parade here,” Fitzgerald said.
The parade had traditionally taken place during the week in Ocean City. Fitzgerald said members of the Maryland State Firefighters Association asked for a change after last year’s convention and parade.
He said volunteerism has declined, and many firefighters are no longer able to take time away from work during the week for a parade. Moving the event to a Saturday gives more people the opportunity to participate.
The parade could not stay in Ocean City on a June weekend because of heavy beach traffic, summer crowds and logistical concerns. Berlin was selected as a new location, giving the parade a smaller downtown setting while keeping the tradition in Worcester County.
Fitzgerald said the association has handled much of the planning, including traffic control, staging and judging. The Berlin Fire Company is helping support visiting fire companies as they arrive in town.
The parade is also expected to bring more people into downtown Berlin.
Chauncey Rhodes, owner of Viking Tree Trading Co. on Main Street, said he believes the town is well suited for a parade and said the event could introduce more people to downtown shops and restaurants.
“It does expose more people to Berlin who might not have experienced Berlin yet or discovered Berlin yet,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said he hopes the parade becomes a recurring event in Berlin.
Fitzgerald said the parade is about more than fire trucks. He said it is also a chance to promote volunteer fire service and show the public the equipment and people who respond to emergencies.
“We want to promote volunteerism,” Fitzgerald said. “We want people to join the fire companies.”
A Touch-A-Truck event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Main Street is expected to close shortly before the parade begins.
Parking will be available behind the Berlin Fire Company and at Buckingham Elementary School, with shuttles running downtown.