MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has ordered Maryland state flags lowered to half staff in honor of the victims who lost their lives in Tuesday’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse after it was struck by a cargo ship.
As of Wednesday, the search continued for at least six workers who were on the bridge at the time of the crash.
“Our entire state is grateful for the tireless work of our first responders and everyone who has stepped up to serve in the past 24 hours,” Moore said in a statement. “Maryland is strong and has risen to meet this moment as the work continues today.”
“The hearts of every Marylander are with the families of those affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. We have spoken to the families, prayed with them, and assured them that our state will mobilize every resource to bring them closure.”
Moore announced late Tuesday the search and rescue mission for the six workers was being suspended for the night. On Wednesday at 6 a.m., the Governor said Maryland State Police would resume the mission but transition to a search and recovery.