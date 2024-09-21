SALISBURY, MD — The Maryland Folk Festival is back in Salisbury this weekend, celebrating the rich roots of American culture through music, art, and tradition. The annual event kicked off Friday and continues into Sunday, offering live music, vendors, and activities for families to enjoy.
The streets of downtown Salisbury are alive with the sound of music as the festival draws in visitors from near and far. Around 100,000 people are expected to attend this weekend’s festivities, featuring 250 musicians, dancers, and craftspeople from across the country.
With the weather cooperating, Salisbury’s Economic Director Derek Jarmon says he's thrilled about the weekend’s impact on the local community.
“Anything that we can do to bring business downtown is a great thing. The more folks we have here that are embarking on cultural experiences and also enjoying the businesses we have here is a great thing.” Jarmon said.
Jarmon emphasized the positive impact the festival has on local businesses.
“They're happy, they're getting some faces in there—they're getting some new folks in here that have never probably been to their shops before or knew they even existed. So it's been a great great event for not only our bands, not only the city of Salisbury, but our businesses,” he added.
The festival, centered around Unity Square, also offers a variety of food and vendor options to complement the performances, providing something for everyone.
Festival-goer Connor Lewandowski was excited to see the downtown area bustling with life.
“Just glad to come downtown and have a great time—seeing everyone here. It’s so cool to see downtown just blowing up like this for the folk festival. I know people here from all over the state coming here to have fun,” Lewandowski said.