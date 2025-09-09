Maryland Gov. Wes Moore launches re-election campaign

MARYLAND– Gov. Wes Moore (D) officially launched his reelection campaign this morning, again running alongside Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D).
In his announcement, the governor cited successes including lower unemployment rates, tax cuts and the Port of Baltimore's reopening after the Key Bridge collapse.
Moore says continued goals include public school improvements, ending child poverty and expanding affordable housing throughout the state.
"We are showing Marylanders from across the state and party lines that there’s a better way forward to make our economy stronger and everyday life more affordable," Moore said in a press release.
Republican John Myrick previously filed as a candidate for governor alongside Democrats Ralph Jaffe and Carl Brunner.
Former Republican Governor Larry Hogan has hinted at a potential run and State Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey (R) recently announced plans to consider a campaign.