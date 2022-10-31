ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus.
The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations.
Hogan said in a tweet he is working from home until he tests negative.
"Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home," Hogan said. "Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal."
Next week, Hogan will learn who will replace him in office - gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore or Dan Cox.
Hogan tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021. Then, he said he was experiencing "some cold-like symptoms."
The governor urged Maryland residents to find a vaccine clinic by going here.