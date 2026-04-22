WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Some extra help could be on the way to elementary schools across Maryland.
The state is hiring instructional coaches for the 2026-2027 school year. Their role will be to support teachers, particularly in areas where students may be struggling.
It’s still unclear where most of those coaches will be placed, including how many could end up on the Eastern Shore. But in Wicomico County, some families say they’re hoping their schools aren’t overlooked.
Wicomico County’s demographics are continuing to shift, with a growing number of Haitian immigrants and Haitian-Creole speaking students.
"We have tremendous growth within Wicomico County," said Reverend Roosevelt Toussaint, Executive Director of the Haitian Development Center of Delmarva.
"I know the Haitian population within the school system has overtaken the hispanic[population[]," said Kenson Raymond, an immigration services specialist who also has two kids in Wicomico County elementary schools.
That growth could play a role in where the state ultimately sends instructional coaches.
Maryland is investing $14.2 million to hire 61 coaches focused on improving literacy and math. When deciding where to place them, the state will consider factors like test scores, the percentage of conditionally licensed teachers, and the performance of special education and multilingual learners.
For Raymond, that last category stands out.
"I believe that we have a long way to go," said Raymond. "I think they're doing a great job, but I think there's room for improvement that needs to be done here."
While the coaches are intended to support all students and teachers, Raymond and others say there’s a clear need in Wicomico County.
"I think that would be a plus," Raymond added.
Wicomico County Public Schools said it’s too early to determine what impact instructional coaches could have locally.