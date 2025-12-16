ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland House of Delegates has named Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk, representing parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties, as the new Speaker of the House.
Peña-Melnyk’s unanimous appointment was made during a special legislative session on Dec. 16 called for by Governor Wes Moore following former Speaker Adrienne Jones’ announcement earlier this month that she was stepping down from the role immediately.
Born in the Dominican Republic, Peña-Melnyk attended school in New York before pursuing a career as a federal prosecutor and public defender. She was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2007. During her tenure as delegate, she has served as Co-Chair of the Legislative Policy Committee and Chair of the Health and Government Operations Committee.
Peña-Melnyk is the first Afro-Latina Speaker of the House in Maryland and the first immigrant to serve in the role, according to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. After Adrienne Jones, she is only the second woman to serve as Maryland’s Speaker.
“Speaker Peña-Melnyk’s appointment reflects decades of dedicated public service, principled leadership, and an unwavering commitment to equity, opportunity, and effective governance,” The Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus said in a statement on Tuesday. “As a longtime champion for working families, immigrants, and historically underrepresented communities, she brings to the Speakership a proven record of consensus-building, legislative excellence, and results-driven leadership.”
“The members of the Maryland House of Delegates have elevated a leader who defines public service in every beautiful sense of that phrase," Governor Wes Moore said on Tuesday. "Joseline Peña-Melnyk is a fighter—someone who doesn’t just believe in the dignity of all Marylanders, but who actively channels that belief into action."
“I’ve had the privilege of calling Chair Peña-Melnyk an ally and a friend for years," the Governor continued. "We’ve stood shoulder-to-shoulder on issues that touch all Marylanders, from protecting reproductive freedom to fighting back against a White House that wants to make health care more expensive. I look forward to our continued partnership as she assumes this new role."
Delegate Barry Beauchamp, representing parts of Wicomico County, was quick to weigh in on Peña-Melnyk’s appointment as well.
“A part of history, new Speaker of the house!!!” Delegate Beauchamp wrote on social media.