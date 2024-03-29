MARYLAND - The House of Delegates passed SB0367/HB481 in a bipartisan vote. The bill now awaits Governor Wes Moore's signature to become law.
SB0367/HB481 addresses concerns of wildlife damage to farming operations by allowing counties to continue programs that allow the hunting of antlerless deer, such as the Lower Shore's Doe Harvest Challenge.
The bill authorizes a person to receive a raffle ticket for each antlerless deer hunted during a certain raffle program that has the hunting of antlerless deer as its objective.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Maryland farmers suffer losses exceeding $10 million annually due to wildlife crop damage, with deer overpopulation accounting for over three-quarters of these losses.
In a press release, the Maryland Farm Bureau applauded the passing of the bill:
“We are beyond pleased that our legislators listened to the issues facing their farming constituents and passed this commonsense bill,” said MDFB President Jamie Raley. “A special thank goes out to the bill's sponsors, Senator Johnny Mautz and Delegate Tom Hutchinson, as well as the MDFB members who used their voices to champion the swift passage of this bill.”