EASTERN SHORE, MD - Governor Wes Moore has announced $17 million in state funds aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and implementing renewable energy projects in schools across the state, with many of those projects here on the Eastern Shore.
Moore’s office says the grants were awarded through the Decarbonizing Public Schools Program, which is focusing on bringing large-scale electrification and solar energy systems to various Maryland school districts and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“Making our schools more energy efficient doesn’t just help us cut carbon, it also saves taxpayers money,” said Gov. Moore. “Investing in cutting-edge, cost-saving energy technology is a win for our schools, a win for our environment, a win for our workers, and a win for fiscal responsibility. Everyone stands to benefit.”
The funds will also go towards the construction of energy-efficient buildings that generate as much or more renewable energy than they consume, according to Moore’s office. Officials say these “net-zero” energy schools may use up to 80% less energy and see savings of more than $100,000 on average annually.
Among the numerous Eastern Shore initiatives, the Governor’s office says Pocomoke Elementary School in Worcester County will receive $2.5 million to replace propane cooling systems with energy-efficient electric air handling units. East Salisbury Elementary School in Wicomico County is also slated to receive $1 million to install a rooftop solar system.
You can find a complete list of the 30 projects that received funding here.