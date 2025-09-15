MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the first state-sponsored registered apprenticeship program for teachers.
The program is a partnership between the Maryland Department of Labor, the Maryland State Education Association and the Maryland State Department of Education. The Department of Labor says the program will "enable aspiring teachers to receive more hands-on training, mentorship, and paid work experience while reducing the out-of-pocket cost of earning a degree and license."
Participants in the Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program will work in schools as they complete college coursework and certification requirements.
Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu says, "If someone has a passion for education, we want to prepare them with the skills, experience, and certifications they will need to be successful—because their success is Maryland’s success."
The first class is expected to enroll in Caroline and Washington counties in early 2026.