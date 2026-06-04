MARYLAND - A pilot program aimed at curbing reckless speeding on Maryland streets is set to start later this year after Governor Wes Moore signed it into law on Wednesday.
The “Stop Super Speeders” law establishes an Intelligent Speed Assistance System Pilot Program, which uses GPS devices to prevent repeat offenders from speeding.
The program is intended for drivers seeking court- or Motor Vehicle Administration-approved restricted driving privileges after having their license suspended or revoked for serious speeding offenses. Those limited privileges can only be obtained if ISA devices are installed in the vehicle.
Super speeders are disproportionately responsible for the deaths on our roads, according to the advocacy group Families for Safe Streets.
Executive Committee member Daniel Langenkamp told WBOC he became an advocate after his wife was killed by a driver who veered into her bike lane near their home in Bethesda four years ago.
"Driving is not a right, and you do not have the right in any way to get out there and to endanger other people's lives because you find it fun,” Langenkamp said.
Speeding is a prevalent issue throughout Maryland and on the Eastern Shore, according to Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office officials.
"One of our largest complaints we get from the citizens in the county is speeders in their neighborhoods and on the roadways,” Captain Rich Wiersberg.
Similar bills have been passed in other states, including Hawaii and Illinois. The law takes effect in Maryland on October 1, 2026. The pilot must be implemented by October 1, 2027 and continue until June 30, 2031.