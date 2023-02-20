EASTON, Md. - Maryland lawmakers are currently considering a new proposal that would allow for an expansion of Sunday deer hunting in certain counties. The bill would extend Sunday hunting in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, and Wicomico counties, and if passed, it would go into law next deer season.
"Maybe it shouldn't be every wildlife management area open to Sunday hunting. Maybe it should be some that are specified this is the horseback riding Sunday at this location," said David Fletcher with Nanticoke Outfitters, suggesting a possible compromise.
However, not everyone is in favor of the idea.
"6 days they can hunt, we want to know that one day there's a safe haven where all people, families, children and everything can be out in the park, enjoying the park," said Al Martinez with the Tuckahoe Equestrian Club Foundation.
Martinez says Sunday is the safest day for horseback riding and that there should be a safe haven for all to enjoy the park without worrying about gunshots.
"We have hunters all behind our property also and when those gunshots go off, our horses will run in the fields. I'm glad I'm not on them!" said Stacy Frank, also with the Tuckahoe Equestrian Club Foundation.
Fletcher, on the other hand, thinks that the new proposal would be welcome news for hunters. "It allows us to put people on stand longer, it allows hunters to come in from out of town and do that Saturday, Sunday, Monday hunt," he said.
As of now, the bill is still going through the Maryland legislature, but if passed, it will extend Sunday deer hunting in certain counties next deer season. The decision ultimately rests in the hands of lawmakers.