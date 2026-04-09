PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- A popular handgun could soon be outlawed in Maryland, as lawmakers in Annapolis pass legislation targeting Glocks.
The legislation focuses on what it calls "machine gun convertible pistols." While the word "Glock" is never explicitly mentioned, the bill targets semi-automatic pistols that use a cruciform trigger bar — a safety mechanism mainly found in Glocks. The feature is designed to limit the gun to a single round of fire and help prevent accidental discharge.
State lawmakers backing the bill argue these firearms can be easily converted into automatic weapons using common household tools, such as a screwdriver or electric drill.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis bucked back, saying the state should not be singling out Glocks.
"Anybody with a working nomenclature of a weapon can modify that weapon from semi to fully automatic, like that," Lewis said.
Jamie Wink, owner of Wink's Sporting Goods in Princess Anne, also emphasized the built-in safety of the firearm.
"You can't just drop this pistol and it goes off," Wink said.
Lewis says that’s one reason Glocks are widely used and trusted.
"They're actually a very safe weapon, very durable weapon, very dependable weapon," he said.
Wink says their reliability and design are also why they remain a top choice among customers, and why Glocks make up about 50% of all handgun sales at his store.
"You sell five Glocks for every other one pistol you sell," he said.
Still, supporters of the bill argue that the cruciform trigger bar makes the firearms readily convertible into machine guns — a key factor driving the legislation.
The Maryland chapter of the gun violence prevention group Moms Demand Action weighed in on the proposal, saying:
“This legislation isn't about banning Glocks or punishing responsible gun owners. It’s about holding the gun industry accountable and closing a dangerous gap that allows deadly automatic weapons into our communities,” said Chaplain Denise Reid, a volunteer with the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action and gun violence survivor. “With one tiny, Lego-sized switch, these firearms can wreak unfathomable harm. This is not a hypothetical problem. Law enforcement across the state are recovering these conversion devices in record numbers. We are simply telling manufacturers that if they want to do business in Maryland, they must change the design of their guns and stop selling pistols that are convertible by design. It’s common-sense prevention that protects our communities and the police officers who protect us."
The measure is moving quickly through the Maryland General Assembly and now only needs Gov. Wes Moore’s signature to become law. The legislative session is set to end Monday, and the bill is not yet finalized.
If approved and signed, the law would take effect Jan. 1 of next year, banning the sale of Glocks in Maryland.
The legislation includes several exceptions. Current owners would be grandfathered in, and the ban would not apply to law enforcement, military members or federal officials using the firearms for official duties.