SALISBURY, Md.- Some Maryland lawmakers are hoping to change state laws in an effort to hold children accountable for violence, particularly in school. The bill is spearheaded by Delegate Thomas Hutchinson, who says he hopes this bill passes so it can make an impact on the classroom.
“So what we are asking for is to move a second-degree assault on a school employee and or subcontractor, because I want to also cover our our bus drivers, of a public or private primary or secondary school over to become a crime of violence so that we can hold these children accountable for their behavior,” said Hutchinson. “Seeing what’s going on in our schools is deplorable.”
Hutchinson says the current laws do not work.
“The law basically says if you commit a crime of violence, you cannot be put through the court system between the ages of 10 and 13,” said Hutchinson.
The Delegate says this has real impacts in the classroom.
“You have a student who is a teacher and then returns to be in front of the teacher the very next day and that’s just unacceptable to me,” said Hutchinson. “It’s a center of learning, a center of breaking up on a daily basis.”
The Wicomico County NAACP spoke out against the bill and similar legislation aimed at cracking down on juvenile violence.
“Black children will be most affected as they are disproportionately arrested and imprisoned. Children in adult jails are more likely to commit suicide, develop psychiatric symptoms and re-offend when released,” the NAACP said in it’s statement.
The organization went on to say, “This legislation will only increase the school to prison pipeline. It does nothing to address root causes such racism, poverty, poor education and trauma. Finally, to find out that every single sponsor of these bills are Republican is alarming. As a non-partisan organization, Wicomico County NAACP believes children’s lives should not be politicized.”
Wicomico County State's Attorney says the current system does not work and something must change.
“The court and what it orders means nothing about what it feels like in the juvenile system right now,” said Dykes. “They are empowered and emboldened to continue the course of conduct putting people at risk, including themselves.”
Delegate Hutchinson says he is seeking sponsors for the bill and looks forward to it’s first hearing.