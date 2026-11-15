MARYLAND - The State of Maryland is staring down the barrel of an estimated three billion dollar budget deficit for fiscal year 2028. Some state leaders say they are developing a plan to try and fix it.
Governor Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk issued the following joint statement Friday, saying in part:
"Maryland’s budget challenges are not a new phenomenon, and we cannot continue to address them one year at a time. This year, we’re taking a new approach. Today, we agreed to work together to develop a four-year plan that addresses the state’s ongoing budget shortfalls and puts our finances on a more sustainable path..."
They said the four-year plan will carefully review state spending, commit to making the government more efficient, and an "honest assessment" of what is delivering results and where changes are needed.
“There will be difficult decisions ahead," They said. "We know those decisions affect people’s lives, and we are committed to making them together, being straightforward with Marylanders about the choices we face, and protecting the services and investments that matter most to our state’s future.”
The joint statement does not mention any tax increases.
Last fiscal year, Eastern Shore representative Mary Beth Carozza (R-District 38) voted against Moore's budget. She claimed then the General Assembly did not address the structural budget issues.
Now, Governor Moore needs to submit his balanced operating budget to the General Assembly by the third Wednesday in January.
The General Assembly will then review and make decisions on the budget during sessions from January to April. They are required to enact a balanced budget by the 83rd day of the legislative session, which falls on Monday, April 3, 2027.