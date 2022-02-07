BALTIMORE- A Maryland Lottery scratch-off player claimed a $100,000 prize last week on a ticket bought in Salisbury.
The Maryland Lottery said that in addition to the Salisbury winner, three other scratch-off players took home $100,000 prizes for tickets they bought in Bel Alton, Elkridge, and Temple Hills.
Another eight players landed prizes of $50,000 or more on a range of Lottery games purchased in Baltimore, Capitol Heights, Charlotte Hall, Columbia, Cumberland, Severn, Upper Marlboro and Waldorf.
In all, 34 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Lottery paid nearly $28.2 million in prizes in the seven days ending Feb. 6.
Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.
Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:
Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Jan. 31-Feb. 6:
$100,000 Prizes
- $100,000 Extreme Cash, Lucky’s Food N Deli, 7300 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge
- Big Cash Riches, The Greens Wine & Spirits, 9201 Crain Highway, Bel Alton
- MONOPOLYTM X50, Shore Stop #211, 1215 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury
- Ravens X5, DMV Convenience & Wireless, 3173 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills
$10,000 Prizes
- $10,000 Lucky, Giant #192, 18250 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg
- $100,000 Crossword 5th Edition, 7-Eleven #11725, 9049 Frederick Road, Ellicott City
- Bingo X10 4th Edition, 7 Summers Liquors, 1811Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro
- Bonus Ca$h, The Place, 8318-A and B Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Cash, U.S. Gas, 3300 Washington Boulevard, Halethorpe
- Deluxe Crossword 6th Edition, Milford Liquors, 8100 Liberty Road, Windsor Mill
- Gold, Gomez City Grocery LLC, 2149 West Lexington Street, Baltimore
- Money Explosion, Skky Market, 108 Olde Towne Avenue, Gaithersburg
- Money Explosion, Check Cash Depot #026, 7560 Ritchie Highway Glen Burnie
FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Jan. 31-Feb.6:
- $50,000 ticket sold Feb. 5 at Love’s Travel Stop #537, 13300 Ali Ghan Road NE, Cumberland (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $50,000 Jack Frost Jackpot ticket sold Feb. 5 at Food Lion #1653, 1565 Hyde Park Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $50,000 Jack Frost Jackpot ticket sold Feb. 4 at Telegraph Exxon, 805 Reece Road, Severn (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $50,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold Feb. 1 at Giant #304, 3297 Crain Highway, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $10,000 Blackjack ticket sold Feb. 6 at Giant #319, 625 Hungerford Road, Rockville (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold Feb. 6 at The 4 Corners Pub, 10111 Southerland Road, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $12,004 ticket sold Feb. 2 at The Greene Turtle, 2318 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $10,000 ticket sold Feb. 4 at Kwik Mart #2, 901 A Middle River Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $10,000 ticket sold Feb. 1 at 7-Eleven #21067, 29967 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall (claimed)
- $50,000 ticket sold Feb. 2 at 7-Eleven #40062H, 8251 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $50,000 ticket sold Feb. 5 at Marlboro Village Exxon, 5111 John Roger Boulevard, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $60,303 ticket sold Feb. 6 at Fred’s Liquors, 30090 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $52,019.80 ticket sold Feb. 2 at Best One Food Market, 6306 Addison Road, Capitol Heights (claimed)
- $31,454 ticket sold Feb. 2 at Royal Farms #340, 2000 North Forest Park Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)
- $30,946 ticket sold Feb. 5 at Woodmoor Shell, 7001 Liberty Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $30,946 ticket sold Feb. 5 at the New Green Room Billiards, 2401 North Point Boulevard #G, Dundalk (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $30,946 ticket sold Feb. 6 at Elbes Beer and Wine, 2522 University Boulevard, Wheaton (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $26,036 ticket sold Feb. 5 at 7-Eleven #26800, 12009 Laurel-Bowie Road, Laurel (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $15,739 ticket sold Feb. 3 at Marlow Wings, 4147 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills (claimed)
- $12,499 ticket sold Feb. 5 at District Tobacco, 5443 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 7)
- $11,506 ticket sold Feb. 3 at Daily Care Pharmacy, 167 D Jennifer Road, Annapolis (claimed)
The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.
Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.