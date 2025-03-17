SUSSEX CO., DE - A Westminster, Maryland man was arrested for home improvement fraud after multiple investigations in Sussex County.
The Delaware State Police say they arrested 26-year-old Dylan Crew of Westminster, Maryland on March 13th after warrants were obtained for his arrest and he turned himself in at Troop 4.
According to DSP, beginning in October of 2024, Troop 4 Financial Crimes Detectives began investigating Crew for home improvement fraud. Crew had been operating under the name Coastline Contractors Group, LLC.
During their investigation, investigators revealed that he had signed contracts with 6 victims to do "residential renovations and other construction". Crew received over $1,000,000 in payments. In all the cases, the projects were never completed.
Dylan Crew was charged with the following, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $132,000 unsecured bond.
- Home Improvement Fraud by False Impression $100,000 or More (Felony) – 3 counts
- Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense $1,500 or More Victim is Over 62 or Impaired/Disabled (Felony) – 2 counts
- Home Improvement Fraud $1,500 or More (Felony)
- Theft Where Property Value is $100,000 or More (Felony) – 3 counts
- Theft $1,500 or Greater Victim is Over 62 (Felony)
- Theft $1,500 or Greater Victim is Over 62 or Impaired/Disabled (Felony)
- Theft $1,500 or More (Felony)
DSP is asking anyone ho may have been defrauded by Crew to contact them at 302-856-5850.