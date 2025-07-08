SALISBURY, MD - A Princess Anne man who has been evading police for a year and is accused of murdering his father has been arrested in Maine.
In February 2025, Maryland State Police announced an investigation into the shooting death of Roy Walters, 57, in his Salisbury home. Investigators said they were searching for Walters’ son Jabril Roynell Walters, of Princess Anne, in connection to the homicide, and that the younger Walters had an outstanding warrant in relation to a July 2024 assault investigation.
On July 8, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in Maine announced Walters had been arrested. USMS says their investigators received a tip that Walters had fled to Maine and may have been hiding under an alias. Investigators say they finally found and arrested him in a home in Auburn, ME.
“The Maine Violent Offender Task Force will go to unlimited lengths to bring dangerous fugitives to justice in order to keep communities in Maine safe,” The District of Maine’s, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal, Josh Taylor said.
Walters has been charged as a Fugitive from Justice and is awaiting extradition back to Maryland. When he returns to Delmarva, authorities say he will face charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime, and 5 counts of first-degree assault.