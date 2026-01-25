DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland National Guard arrived in Dorchester County late last night to assist local Fire and EMS agencies during severe winter weather.
Guard members are providing additional manpower and helping transport EMS providers to patients’ homes in areas inaccessible to standard emergency vehicles due to snow and ice.
National Guard units are also working alongside the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office to provide transportation support in areas with limited access. Officials say if road conditions deteriorate, Guard members are prepared to transport essential personnel to and from work to ensure continuity of critical services.
