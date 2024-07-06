WORTON, MD - Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a commercial warehouse fire that occurred on Thursday night in Kent County.
On Thursday July 4th, fire officials responded to Crea Fill Fibers Corporation, in Worton, Maryland for the report of a "one-story commercial warehouse fire".
State fire officials say the preliminary cause was accidental. The fire was due to a "malfunction within the industrial shredder, which activated the fire alarm and initiated a fire department response". The activated sprinkler system in the building controlled the incident until fire officials arrived.
According to Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, it took approximately 40 minutes to control the fire.
The estimated loss of contents in the fire is $60,000, according to state officials.