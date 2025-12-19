MARYLAND -- A state panel appointed by Governor Wes Moore has voted to move forward with redrawing Maryland’s eight congressional districts. The decision is raising concerns among some local lawmakers who warn the effort could backfire politically.
Democrats in Maryland have discussed the possibility of redistricting for months. The state currently has seven Democratic-held congressional seats and one Republican-held seat.
Republican Rep. Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s 1st Congressional District and has held the seat for 15 years, said any attempt to redraw the map could face legal challenges.
"I think if the governor goes ahead with his redistricting plan, I think we'll take it to court. And I think the chances are that the court will actually add a Republican to our representation in Congress, not subtract one," said Harris.
Maryland’s move follows similar actions taken by states across the country. Democratic Senator Angela Alsobrooks, who chairs the state’s Redistricting Advisory Committee, sent out a statement addressing the panel's decision:
“At a moment when other states are moving aggressively to redraw maps—and with some already signaling they want the Supreme Court to weaken or effectively nullify key protections in the Voting Rights Act—Maryland cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. We have a responsibility to move forward so the next Congress reflects the will of the people and can serve as a real check on this President. That’s what tonight's announcement is about: doing the work, inviting the public in, and getting this right.” - Senator Angela Alsobrooks
"I have not had one constituent who has come up to me and say, we need to do redistricting. We need a new congressional map," said Senator Mary Beth Carozza.
Harris’ district — the state’s only Republican-held congressional seat — spans the entirety of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. While Harris does believe this effort would ultimately backfire on state Democrats, he acknowledged redistricting could have a substantial impact on the Eastern Shore.
"The bottom line is that the only way you can disenfranchise the voters of the Eastern Shore is by drawing the district into either a Washington, D.C. suburb or inot Baltimore City," said Harris. "And again, both of them would be extreme partisan gerrymanders, and I think the courts would outright reject it."
Delegate Wayne Hartman said he believes the current congressional map already favors Democrats and that further redistricting could weaken Maryland’s influence at the federal level.
While Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland by roughly two to one, Democrats currently hold seven of the state’s eight congressional seats.
"Right now we're under Republican leadership in the White House. So, if you have a little bit of a mix, at least there's somebody that can go to the president, have that relationship and try to bring something back," Hartman said.
Despite concerns from local officials, redistricting efforts continue to gain momentum. Alsobrooks said the state plans to release proposed congressional maps after Christmas.
The state is also seeking public input. Marylanders will have the opportunity to submit their own map proposals over the next two weeks. Information on how to participate is available on the WBOC website and news app.
Marylanders can submit their map ideas for the state's consideration over the next two weeks by emailing grac@maryland.gov.