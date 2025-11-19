WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Dec. 3 to review a proposal for a 5-megawatt community solar project in Wicomico County.
Wicomico Rayne Solar LLC is seeking a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to build the project on about 37 acres at 30101 Union Church Road in Salisbury. The application was filed in June.
The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. before Chief Public Utility Law Judge Kristin Case Lawrence. It will include a presentation from the developer, statements from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Power Plant Research Program and PSC technical staff, and an opportunity for the public to comment.
Residents who wish to speak must sign up by Dec. 2 through a Calendly link on the PSC website. Once registered, participants will receive a Zoom link. The hearing is also expected to stream on the PULJ Division’s YouTube channel.
The project application is available for public review at the Wicomico County Department of Planning and Zoning in Salisbury.