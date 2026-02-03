MARYLAND– The Office of Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced 2025 saw the lowest number of traffic fatalities in the state since 2014.
Data also shows an 18% decrease in road deaths since 2024, with 480 in 2025 down from 582. This marks the first time Maryland has seen fewer than 500 since 2014.
Officials say bicycle and pedestrian fatalities also fell a significant 33% from 2024.
MDOT Acting Secretary Katie Thompson credits the state's Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, but says more can be done to improve roadway safety.
"All of us, including those behind the wheel to those walking across the street, share a responsibility in keeping Maryland’s roads safe," Thompson said. "I encourage everyone to keep making safe choices, pay attention, slow down and drive sober."
The announcement comes after MDOT recently launched its Serious About Safety initiative and the state's Highway Safety Office released its 2026-2030 Strategic Highway Safety Plan.
To learn more about Maryland's road safety efforts and data, visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov.