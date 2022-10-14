WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
We spoke with neighbors in Ocean Pines, who say the road has it's fair share of traffic issues.
"During the summer I try and avoid it on the weekends especially, the traffic is horrendous," said Jim Maratea.
Earlier this summer, the MDOT came up with several 'preliminary improvement concepts' on how they could expand the road. Those concepts range from a one-lane expansion on the Eastbound side of the highway to a full four-lane highway with a large median.
Jane Rosenthal lives in Ocean Pines, and she'd like to see the expansion start at the St. Martin River Bridge and go through the Assawoman Bay Bridge to Ocean City.
"It would be really nice if they could put another lane in from Ocean Pines over the first bridge and over the second bridge to the beach," said Rosenthal.
Maratea agrees that the bridges are some of the most congested areas.
"I think if they could expand it there, maybe one lane and have it reversible," said Maratea. "So when traffic is going home they can open up that lane and help alleviate the overcrowding."
Rosenthal is also in favor of the expansion that would add a lane that could switch between going East and West.
"It would help the situation, going Eastbound certain times of day, say Friday night and Saturday morning getting to the beach," said Rosenthal. "Then switching it on Sunday to make it Westbound."
A difficult road that neighbors hope is improved soon.
The link to participate in the MDOT Survey is attached below:
https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e71f63fcd47f493787492991e08b3757