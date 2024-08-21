MARYLAND - Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking neighbors and visitors to keep an eye out for marine mammals and sea turtles while enjoying coastal and tidal waterways through the rest of the summer.
DNR asks anyone who spots dolphins, whales, seals, manatees, or sea turtles to report the sighting via the Maryland Natural Resources Police Hotline. An online form can also be used to report deceased marine mammals or sea turtles. DNR asks boaters, beachgoers, and anglers to especially be on the lookout for dead, sick, injured, or entangled animals.
“Our responsibility is to respond to calls regarding deceased marine mammals and sea turtles,” said Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Response Program Coordinator Amanda Weschler. “While the death of marine wildlife can be a difficult reality, every report and the select necropsies we perform contribute valuable information to the scientific understanding of these species, their habitats, and the challenges they face in our waters.”
DNR says the Stranding Response Program team have responded to 42 animals so far in 2024 including:
-24 bottlenose dolphins
-8 loggerhead sea turtles
-3 grey seals
-2 Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles
-1 unknown balaenopterid (unidentified large whale skull)
-Single cases of harbor porpoise, harp seal, humpback whale, and striped dolphin
According to DNR, the Marine Stranding Response Program performs necropsies on deceased stranded animals to gather data on the health of species’ coastal populations and the overall condition of Maryland’s marine ecosystem.
The Department of Natural Resources says those who encounter stranded animals, alive or dead, should keep a safe distance and record details, including photos, to provide with their reported sighting.