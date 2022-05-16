BALTIMORE (CBS/WBOC) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced on Sunday night that he suffered a minor stroke while delivering a speech in Western Maryland over the weekend.
He experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while giving the speech, he said. Afterward, he was admitted to George Washington University Hospital, Van Hollen said.
“At the recommendation of the Attending Physician, I sought medical attention upon my return home,” he said. “Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head. Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution I remain under observation for a few days.”
Van Hollen said in a social media post that he planned to curtail his schedule for the next few days.
The senator said he looks forward to returning to work in the Senate later this week. He also thanked George Washington University Hospital’s medical team for their "excellent care."
Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.