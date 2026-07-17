MARYLAND - Shop Maryland’s Tax-Free week is set for August 9, 2026 through August 15, 2026 according to the Maryland Retailers Alliance.
The Comptroller of Maryland says specific apparel and footwear priced at $100 or less are exempt from state sales tax. In addition, the first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase also applies.
Tax-free week this year focuses on savings for not just families and communities, but local businesses the Comptroller Office says.
For more information on participating stores, visit www.marylandcomptroller.gov/Programs.