Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Announcement

Courtesy of Comptroller of Maryland 

 Corey Jennings

MARYLAND - Shop Maryland’s Tax-Free week is set for August 9, 2026 through August 15, 2026 according to the Maryland Retailers Alliance. 

The Comptroller of Maryland says specific apparel and footwear priced at $100 or less are exempt from state sales tax. In addition, the first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase also applies. 

Tax-free week this year focuses on savings for not just families and communities, but local businesses the Comptroller Office says. 

For more information on participating stores, visit www.marylandcomptroller.gov/Programs

 

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